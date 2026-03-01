Wedding Celebrations Begin in Allu Family

Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s younger son Allu Sirish is all set to get married and the wedding will be a restricted ceremony and it will witness family members and close friends. The wedding celebrations have begun today in the residence of Allu Aravind. The Pelli Koduku ceremony took place today in the presence of family. Allu Arjun has taken a break from work and he is present for the celebrations.

Before this, a series of parties are held by Allu brothers for their close friends. Allu Aravind will host a grand pre-wedding bash for the celebrities of Telugu cinema on March 2nd in Allu Cinemas followed by several traditional events. Allu Sirish and Nayaniki will tie the knot on March 6th. For now, the entire Allu family is busy with the celebrations.