x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Weekend Box-office: Dragon Dominates Mazaka

Published on March 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
The Paradise Raw Statement: Offers Adrenaline Rush
image
Weekend Box-office: Dragon Dominates Mazaka
image
RC16 to be shot at Iconic Locations
image
Oscars 2025: Full List of Winners
image
Chhaava Trailer: Adrenaline-fueled Action Spectacle

Weekend Box-office: Dragon Dominates Mazaka

Tamil film Dragon featuring Pradeep Ranganathan released on February 21st and the film is a massive hit in Tamil. Dragon also has been doing decent business across the Telugu states and the film happened to be the first choice for the movie lovers this weekend. Mythri Movie Film Distributors released the film in Telugu and Pradeep Ranganathan is appreciated for his work. Dragon is the biggest hit in the actor’s career. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka released on Wednesday and the film received poor response from the audience.

The film also opened on a poor note and it failed to witness minimum growth over the weekend. The distributors will lose big amounts and it will end up as a loss venture for all the parties involved. Mazaka is also a speed breaker for successful director Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu played other important roles. All the other new releases fell flat and Dragon dominated the weekend at the box-office.

Next The Paradise Raw Statement: Offers Adrenaline Rush Previous RC16 to be shot at Iconic Locations
else

TRENDING

image
The Paradise Raw Statement: Offers Adrenaline Rush
image
Weekend Box-office: Dragon Dominates Mazaka
image
RC16 to be shot at Iconic Locations

Latest

image
The Paradise Raw Statement: Offers Adrenaline Rush
image
Weekend Box-office: Dragon Dominates Mazaka
image
RC16 to be shot at Iconic Locations
image
Oscars 2025: Full List of Winners
image
Chhaava Trailer: Adrenaline-fueled Action Spectacle

Most Read

image
Rammohan Naidu vows to complete Warangal Airport in two and half years
image
Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil
image
IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look