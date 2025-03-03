Weekend Box-office: Dragon Dominates Mazaka

Tamil film Dragon featuring Pradeep Ranganathan released on February 21st and the film is a massive hit in Tamil. Dragon also has been doing decent business across the Telugu states and the film happened to be the first choice for the movie lovers this weekend. Mythri Movie Film Distributors released the film in Telugu and Pradeep Ranganathan is appreciated for his work. Dragon is the biggest hit in the actor’s career. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka released on Wednesday and the film received poor response from the audience.

The film also opened on a poor note and it failed to witness minimum growth over the weekend. The distributors will lose big amounts and it will end up as a loss venture for all the parties involved. Mazaka is also a speed breaker for successful director Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu played other important roles. All the other new releases fell flat and Dragon dominated the weekend at the box-office.