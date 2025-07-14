x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Yellamma to be made on a Profit Sharing Model
image
Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top
image
Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways
image
“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam
image
What Happened to Indian 3?

Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top

There were no newly released Indian films over the weekend and several Hollywood films dominated the Indian box-office in the weekend. The theatrical run of Telugu films like Kubera, Thammudu, Kannappa and others have come to an end. New releases like The 100, Oh Bahama Ayyo Rama and Virgin Boys failed to make an impact over the weekend. New English film Superman received positive reviews and the box-office numbers for the film are decent in the cities of the country.

Jurassic World Rebirth had an exceptional second weekend across the nation and the film witnessed packed houses all over. F1 The Movie also received decent footfalls in the limited number of screens. Three Hollywood films have turned out to be the top choice for the audience across cities in India. Bollywood film Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed decent growth in the North Indian belt across the limited shows. The film minted good money in its fourth weekend all over. On the whole, it is the show of Hollywood films at the Indian box-office over the weekend.

Next Nithiin’s Yellamma to be made on a Profit Sharing Model Previous Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Yellamma to be made on a Profit Sharing Model
image
Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top
image
Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways

Latest

image
Nithiin’s Yellamma to be made on a Profit Sharing Model
image
Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top
image
Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways
image
“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam
image
What Happened to Indian 3?

Most Read

image
AP announces Space Policy 4.0
image
Botsa Family’s Land Deal Under Fire: Prime Plot Taken, No Industry, No Payment
image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations