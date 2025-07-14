Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top

There were no newly released Indian films over the weekend and several Hollywood films dominated the Indian box-office in the weekend. The theatrical run of Telugu films like Kubera, Thammudu, Kannappa and others have come to an end. New releases like The 100, Oh Bahama Ayyo Rama and Virgin Boys failed to make an impact over the weekend. New English film Superman received positive reviews and the box-office numbers for the film are decent in the cities of the country.

Jurassic World Rebirth had an exceptional second weekend across the nation and the film witnessed packed houses all over. F1 The Movie also received decent footfalls in the limited number of screens. Three Hollywood films have turned out to be the top choice for the audience across cities in India. Bollywood film Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed decent growth in the North Indian belt across the limited shows. The film minted good money in its fourth weekend all over. On the whole, it is the show of Hollywood films at the Indian box-office over the weekend.