Weekend Box-office: It’s a Dacoit Show

Two films Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) released on Friday. Dacoit dominated the show completely and the film had a decent weekend all over. Though the film received mixed response, Dacoit performed well in A centres and in overseas. The film failed to register big numbers in B, C centres and it did not pick up on Saturday and Sunday. For breakeven, Dacoit has a big task ahead and it has to maintain the strength in A centres over the weekdays.

LIK started on a poor note and it hardly made any impact in Telugu and Tamil languages. LIK is a huge flop for Pradeep Ranganathan who delivered back-to-back hits. The film was rejected by the audience. Sharwanand’s Biker and Sangeeth Sobhan’s Rakasa got hold in limited screens but both these films failed to witness housefull boards. They have been decent over the weekend in the limited screens. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was good in multiplexes for the Hindi version. On the whole, it is the show of Dacoit for the weekend.