Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses

It is one more disappointing weekend for the Indian films as most of the new releases fell flat. Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari opened to positive response but the film did not register bigger openings. The film did not have a great weekend and the first weekend numbers are not encouraging. Malayalam film Kotha Lokah: Chapter One is doing wonders. The film opened on a grand note and the positive word of mouth made the job for the film.

Kotha Lokah: Chapter One release was delayed in the Telugu states but the film registered better numbers by Saturday evening. The Sunday shows are packed with housefull boards all over and Kotha Lokah: Chapter One will make decent money in its final run going with the first weekend numbers and the positive word of mouth. S Naga Vamsi released Kotha Lokah: Chapter One in Telugu states and Malayalam star actor Dulquer Salmaan produced this superhero film. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen played the lead roles. Maruthi presented a small film Tribanadhari Barbarik but the film failed to impress the audience. The film’s director expressed his frustration that the audience are not turning out for an impressive attempt which received positive response. One more Telugu release Arjun Chakravarthy also received poor response from the audience.

The theatrical run of Coolie and War 2 came to an end. The films did not contribute any money over the weekend. The response for Nara Rohit’s film Sundarakanda was decent but the film too failed to witness decent footfalls. One more release Kanya Kumari also is declared as a disaster. On the whole it is a dull weekend for Telugu cinema.