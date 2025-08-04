x
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top

Published on August 4, 2025 by sankar

Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top

KGF producers backed a small film Mahavatar Narasimha and the film is ruling the box-office. The film has seen a phenomenal growth in all the languages and it dominated the entire weekend. Mahavatar Narasimha had a super strong second weekend and it witnessed packed houses. The audience are lauding the last 40 minutes of the film unanimously. The animated narration is widely appreciated. The team also interacted with the Telugu media yesterday after the film ended up as a successful one.

With zero promotions, Mahavatar Narasimha raced to the top because of the positive word of mouth. This animated epic mythological action film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and is produced by The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom opened on a strong note and it had a decent first weekend at the Telugu box-office. Vijay Sethupathi’s Sir Madam performed well in urban regions.

