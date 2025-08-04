Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top

KGF producers backed a small film Mahavatar Narasimha and the film is ruling the box-office. The film has seen a phenomenal growth in all the languages and it dominated the entire weekend. Mahavatar Narasimha had a super strong second weekend and it witnessed packed houses. The audience are lauding the last 40 minutes of the film unanimously. The animated narration is widely appreciated. The team also interacted with the Telugu media yesterday after the film ended up as a successful one.

With zero promotions, Mahavatar Narasimha raced to the top because of the positive word of mouth. This animated epic mythological action film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and is produced by The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom opened on a strong note and it had a decent first weekend at the Telugu box-office. Vijay Sethupathi’s Sir Madam performed well in urban regions.