Weekend Box-office: Peddi is Unstoppable

Ram Charan’s Peddi has turned out to be a huge relief for the exhibition industry across the Telugu states. The film kept an end to the dry spell and Peddi had a super strong weekend in the Telugu states. Despite ticket hike and Janhvi Kapoor’s controversy, the audience rushed to watch the film in theatres. Peddi is unstoppable over the weekend after a grand opening and the film happened to be the first choice for the audience. Peddi has been strong in the Telugu states and the film did not do well outside the Telugu states. The film’s weekday performance is crucial to recover the complete theatrical investment.

Peddi is a sports drama that is directed by Buchi Babu. Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers. Hollywood film Obsession has done well across the multiplexes and in cities. Bollywood film Bandar directed by Anurag Kashyap featuring Bobby Deol has been strong in the limited screens after the film received decent response. For this weekend, Peddi has turned out to be the only choice for the Telugu audience.