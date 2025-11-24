Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines

Like every Friday, a bunch of films released this weekend in Telugu cinema. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante and ETV Win’s Raju Weds Rambai released on Friday and Raju Weds Rambai emerged as the winner. The film opened on a slow note and it witnessed good growth in Telangana. Hyderabad city contributed to most of the footfalls for the film. Raju Weds Rambai also dominated the weekend in AP but the numbers are not big as compared to it in Telangana.

Made on a strict budget, Raju Weds Rambai recovered the theatrical investment before the weekend and it would be a profitable film for everyone involved. The sensational climax is the most discussed point of the film. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante received poor response and the films also opened on a poor note. This is the sixth consecutive flop for Allari Naresh in his career and Premante is one more disappointment for Priyadarshi after Mithra Mandali that released last month. Raju Weds Rambai is the only saviour for the Telugu weekend.