Weekend Box-office: The Girlfriend is on the Top

It is not a great weekend for the Telugu box-office during the first week of November. Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara, Thiruveer’s The Great Pre-Wedding Show are the prominent Friday releases. Apart from these, films like Premistunnaa, Aaryan (Tamil dub film), Haq (Hindi film) also released on Friday. Except The Girlfriend and The Great Pre-Wedding Show, all the films received poor response from the audience. The Girlfriend posted impressive numbers over the weekend and the film did well in cities and urban regions. The numbers remained low in B and C centres. The film has seen a huge growth on Saturday and Sunday in multiplexes across the Telugu states.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show received positive response but the film failed to witness growth because of the poor promotions and lack of primetime shows in prominent theatres. Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara has been badly rejected and the film is one more disappointment for the actor. All the other films failed to register minimal numbers over the weekend. It is a struggling weekend for Telugu cinema. Except The Girlfriend, none of the films posted impressive numbers. All the previous week’s films too struggled at the box-office.