Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Weekend Box-office: The Girlfriend is on the Top

Published on November 10, 2025 by sankar

Weekend Box-office: The Girlfriend is on the Top

It is not a great weekend for the Telugu box-office during the first week of November. Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara, Thiruveer’s The Great Pre-Wedding Show are the prominent Friday releases. Apart from these, films like Premistunnaa, Aaryan (Tamil dub film), Haq (Hindi film) also released on Friday. Except The Girlfriend and The Great Pre-Wedding Show, all the films received poor response from the audience. The Girlfriend posted impressive numbers over the weekend and the film did well in cities and urban regions. The numbers remained low in B and C centres. The film has seen a huge growth on Saturday and Sunday in multiplexes across the Telugu states.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show received positive response but the film failed to witness growth because of the poor promotions and lack of primetime shows in prominent theatres. Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara has been badly rejected and the film is one more disappointment for the actor. All the other films failed to register minimal numbers over the weekend. It is a struggling weekend for Telugu cinema. Except The Girlfriend, none of the films posted impressive numbers. All the previous week’s films too struggled at the box-office.

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sai Eliminated Previous Tamil Film Producers Council's Shock for Top Stars
