What a Lineup Allu Arjun?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has the best lineup of films among the Indian actors. It may be surprising but the actor is working with some of the craziest directors in the coming years. He has Atlee’s film in shooting mode and the makers are in plans to release it during summer 2027. Soon, he will complete a quick film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is currently in pre-production and the shooting process will start later this year. After completing this film, he will team up with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama.

The film will be in shooting mode for the entire 2027. In the year 2028, Allu Arjun will work with crazy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. T Series owner Bhushan Kumar confirmed the collaboration and Sandep Reddy will direct Allu Arjun after he completes Spirit and Animal Park. The film will roll in the second half of 2028. Apart from these, Allu Arjun is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Baasil Joseph and others. Allu Arjun currently has the best lineup of films.