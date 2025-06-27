With the digital players and their domination among all the Indian languages, several producers, directors and filmmakers are facing challenges. Several new sets of rules are imposed by the digital giants and these are not acceptable. But to stay in the business and recover a large chunk of investment, the producers are bowing down to the pressure of the digital players. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan went against all the odds and he planned to release his recent offering Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres.

He did not sell the digital rights and he has plans to release on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis. The audience watched the film in theatres and Sitaare Zameen Par completed its first week successfully. The word of mouth is decent and Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to have a strong second weekend. But what did Aamir Khan achieve with Sitaare Zameen Par? Did his plan work for the film?

As the film is doing good theatrical business, the digital players would quote big numbers for the OTT rights. Aamir Khan will also have a chance to dictate his rules against the OTT players about the digital release date. Aamir Khan has laid a path and started the move which has to be followed by several producers in the future. At the same time, there is a lot of risk involved in this process if the film ends up as a flop.

Aamir Khan also managed to release Sitaare Zameen Par in a limited number of screens and he ordered his team to release the film with limited shows in multiplexes. This will help the film to get a long run in theatres. Sitaare Zameen Par is an achievement for Aamir Khan and we have to wait to see how many of the Indian filmmakers will follow this to end the dictatorship of the digital players.