What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?

Published on August 16, 2025 by swathy

What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?

When Bollywood was in an extremely struggling phase, Saiyaara released and the film emerged as a massive blockbuster. The film featured new faces and the makers decided not to promote the film before the release. Saiyaara made big money and proved that stars are not needed to watch the films in theatres. Saiyaara also had youthful content, great music and emotional content that made the film a huge blockbuster. Yash Raj Films is making a huge profit through Saiyaara.

One more film Mahavatar Narasimha emerged as a massive blockbuster. The 3D animated film is widely watched across the country because of the impressive content. The film is having a dream run in all the languages because of the flexible ticket pricing. Excessive ticket pricing has been doing a huge damage for the footfalls and Mahavatar Narasimha is an example for great results if the tickets are affordable. Despite big releases like War 2 and Coolie, Mahavatar Narasimha made decent money on Independence Day. Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha are great examples that the audience are ready to watch films with content and if the ticket pricing is flexible.

