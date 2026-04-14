What Happened to Naga Shaurya?

Naga Shaurya has been struggling to deliver a decent film. His last film Rangabali was released in 2023 and he did not release any film for three years. Naga Shaurya is undoubtedly a good performer with good screen presence and he has a decent fanbase among youth and the family crowds. A wrong choice of films made him lose his fan base. The actor also demanded big money because of which he lost several interesting films. Most of the top and active production houses of Telugu cinema decided to stay away from Naga Shaurya because of his big quote of remuneration.

He almost vanished from Telugu cinema and there was no discussion or rumors about his films in Tollywood. From the past two years, Naga Shaurya also worked on a couple of scripts to produce them on his home banner. But unfortunately, none of them materialized due to various reasons. His next film Bad Boy Karthik is releasing this Friday and the film is struggling for buzz. The makers have spent big money on the film and are heading for risk in theatres by releasing the film on their own. This is because of the poor asking prices for the rights. Naga Shaurya sounded simple and did not talk much during the film’s promotions. He is calm and restricted himself.

His fans are eager about his comeback. For now, Naga Shaurya hasn’t announced any new film and a couple of films are currently in discussion. They will be announced later this year.