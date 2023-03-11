What is Megastar’s Next Film?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine with the super success of Waltair Veerayya. He is shooting for Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh and the film may hit the screens for Dasara 2023. The top actor hasn’t announced any new film but he is in talks with several filmmakers. He is in talks with Puri Jagannadh for a film and the final call would be taken after Megastar listens to the final draft. Dhamaka fame Trinadha Rao Nakkina is working on a script and the discussions are on. Sensational mass director VV Vinayak is on a hunt for the right script to direct Megastar.

Writer BVS Ravi narrated and impressed Chiranjeevi and the team is on a hunt for the right director. For now, nothing has been finalized but it is clear that Megastar is keen to work on multiple films. Chiranjeevi also rejected a series of films in the recent months. Megastar also hiked his fee after the super success of Waltair Veerayya.