x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is the budget of Kalki 2898 AD?

Published on May 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

What is the budget of Kalki 2898 AD?

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the costliest attempts of Indian cinema and it happens to be the dream project of national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the lead actors in this sci-fi entertainer. Prabhas charged Rs 100 crores for the film and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone pocketed Rs 10 crores each for Kalki 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan has taken more than Rs 50 crores and his pay is based on a daily basis. As per the update, the makers spent close to Rs 700 crores on Kalki 2898 AD. A major budget was allocated for the sets and the VFX work. A major time machine set, Bujji vehicle and others were constructed from scratch.

A major amount has been recovered through the digital, satellite and Hindi rights. With just one song, the music deal was decent and it was not a great one. The film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies is betting big on the theatrical revenue and they are releasing the film on an advance basis and the amounts are fully refundable. If the film ends up as a hit, Vyjayanthi Movies will make big money on Kalki 2898 AD. The film is hitting the screens on June 27th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Next Exclusive: Mythri’s big advance for Atlee Previous Vijay croons for GOAT
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Most Read

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look