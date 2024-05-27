What is the budget of Kalki 2898 AD?

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the costliest attempts of Indian cinema and it happens to be the dream project of national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the lead actors in this sci-fi entertainer. Prabhas charged Rs 100 crores for the film and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone pocketed Rs 10 crores each for Kalki 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan has taken more than Rs 50 crores and his pay is based on a daily basis. As per the update, the makers spent close to Rs 700 crores on Kalki 2898 AD. A major budget was allocated for the sets and the VFX work. A major time machine set, Bujji vehicle and others were constructed from scratch.

A major amount has been recovered through the digital, satellite and Hindi rights. With just one song, the music deal was decent and it was not a great one. The film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies is betting big on the theatrical revenue and they are releasing the film on an advance basis and the amounts are fully refundable. If the film ends up as a hit, Vyjayanthi Movies will make big money on Kalki 2898 AD. The film is hitting the screens on June 27th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.