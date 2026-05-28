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Home > Movie News

What is the Release Plan for Vishwambara?

Published on May 28, 2026 by sankar

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What is the Release Plan for Vishwambara?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed the shooting formalities of Vishwambara long ago and his fans have been waiting for the film’s release for a year and a half. The makers are eagerly waiting to release the film but it is pushed due to several challenges. The entire film industry and the team of Vishwambara was confident that the film will release in July. But as per the recent developments, July release is quite difficult. The final VFX work is still pending and Hari Gowra is working on the background score.

One more bigger challenge is to close the OTT deal for Vishwambara. The team will lock the final edit after watching the VFX shots and will arrange a screening for the top digital players. Once the digital deal is closed, the release date will be locked and announced. For now, there is no clarity on the new release plan of Vishwambara. August and September are getting packed with release plans and Vishwambara has to clear all the hurdles and head for a comfortable release.

Next How will Peddi perform in Bollywood? Previous LIVE : Unveiling of NTR Statue in Ameerpet
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