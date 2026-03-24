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Home > Movie News

What Next Aditya Dhar?

Published on March 24, 2026 by sankar

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What Next Aditya Dhar?

What Next Aditya Dhar?

After the release of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar has emerged as the most discussed director and Dhurandhar: The Revenge kept him in the top slot. The entire Bollywood and Indian cinema is amazed with his work and the film is having a dream run across the globe in all the languages. Even before the film completed its first week run, there is a big debate about the next film of Aditya Dhar. The talented director was never in a hurry in his career. Some of the Bollywood publications started carrying a speculation that Aditya Dhar will work with Allu Arjun soon which is untrue.

Aditya Dhar will take a long break, he will work on his script and he will finalize the lead actor. Aditya Dhar directing Dhurandhar 3 too may not happen for now. At the same time, Aditya Dhar also has a couple of films ready and he will produce them on his production house. After a blockbuster like Dhurandhar franchise, all the Indian actors are excited to work with him and the choice is in his hands.s For now, Aditya Dhar is not in a hurry like always. It will take over a year to announce his next film and Aditya Dhar will enjoy the super success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge for now.

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