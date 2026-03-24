What Next for Harish Shankar?

Harish Shankar is one of the talented writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He has delivered mass entertainers in his career. After a debacle like Mr Bachchan, he had big hopes on Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. But the film has turned out to be the biggest embarrassment for the director. Harish Shankar had plans to work with Nandamuri Balakrishna and the chances are almost zero. NBK has taken up new films and Harish Shankar will have to wait for a longer time if he wishes to work with the veteran actor.

At the same time, all the actors of Telugu cinema are occupied with back-to-back projects. Harish Shankar has to take a break, realize his mistakes and work on a solid script before approaching any actor. Mr Bachchan and Ustaad Bhagat Singh made it clear that Harish Shankar is left years behind. He also has to work with a young team of writers on a new script instead of depending on remakes. A couple of producers are ready to work with Harish Shankar but the talented director has to take his time before signing his next. There is a lot of negativity against him on social media and it is quite important to deliver a big film with his next.