x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

What Went Wrong with Upasana’s Egg-Freezing Debate?

Published on November 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
What Went Wrong with Upasana’s Egg-Freezing Debate?
image
Salman Khan to take up Direction Chair?
image
Trump Softens His Tone on H-1B Visas, Says America Needs Skilled Foreign Talent
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Family Week Brings Laughter, Tears and Energetic Mothers
image
Pawan Kalyan to Arrive in Summer 2026

What Went Wrong with Upasana’s Egg-Freezing Debate?

Upasana Konidela’s remarks on marriage, career planning and egg freezing were meant to motivate young women to take control of their timelines. But what she said and how people received it turned out to be very different. The controversy didn’t explode because her message was offensive. It grew because many felt it came from a space far removed from the realities most Indian women face.

Even after Upasana explained her personal reasons and emphasised that every woman has the right to make her own choices, the criticism didn’t subside. The problem wasn’t her decision to freeze her eggs. It was the fact that her advice seemed unrealistic for women who live without the kind of financial comfort, support system or medical access she has always had.

Upasana comes from a prominent, well-established family with access to top hospitals, reliable care and a support circle that protects her from pressure. Most women don’t have any of that. For them, egg freezing isn’t an empowering life choice. It’s a treatment that costs lakhs, requires multiple rounds of injections, emotional strength and a long list of follow-ups. Some can’t even afford a regular visit to a gynaecologist without worrying about the expense.

That is why the advice felt out of touch. It sounded like guidance meant for women who already have safety nets. Not for women who juggle jobs, family pressure, financial strain and a healthcare system that is out of reach for many. When public figures talk about solutions that only a small percentage can afford, people naturally question the practicality behind the message.

There’s another layer to the backlash. Fertility treatments have become a massive business, and people are wary when influential personalities speak about them without acknowledging the cost, stress or accessibility issues. Even if Upasana wasn’t promoting anything deliberately, the suspicion alone was enough to fuel the outrage.

This entire episode reflects a much bigger concern. Young women in India want advice that understands their struggles from career uncertainty and parental expectations to emotional burnout and financial limitations. If a message doesn’t recognise these realities, it ends up sounding incomplete, even tone-deaf.

Upasana hoped to inspire women to choose their own timeline. But the backlash showed something else entirely: most women simply don’t have the freedom, money or infrastructure to make those choices. The gap between her world and their world was what really triggered the debate.

Previous Salman Khan to take up Direction Chair?
else

TRENDING

image
What Went Wrong with Upasana’s Egg-Freezing Debate?
image
Salman Khan to take up Direction Chair?
image
Pawan Kalyan to Arrive in Summer 2026

Latest

image
What Went Wrong with Upasana’s Egg-Freezing Debate?
image
Salman Khan to take up Direction Chair?
image
Trump Softens His Tone on H-1B Visas, Says America Needs Skilled Foreign Talent
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Family Week Brings Laughter, Tears and Energetic Mothers
image
Pawan Kalyan to Arrive in Summer 2026

Most Read

image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration
image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests

Related Articles

Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions