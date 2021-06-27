What will the Congress seniors do now in Telangana? They have opposed the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. But, the High Command has clearly preferred the young Revanth to the old guard. It feels Revanth can reach out to the youth and ensure that the young and neutral voters turn to the Congress Party in a big way and that he would lead to victory.

But what about the old guard. It’s a huge disappointment for the likes of V Hanumantha Rao, whose objections have been mercilessly set aside. It could well be swansong for him in politics. More than disappointment, it’s a huge shock to Shabbir Ali. This senior Congressman was bypassed by the high command, when it reposed its faith in Mohammad Azharuddin. Interestingly, Azhar is highly inactive and is currently embroiled in a controversy over the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Yet, the high command seemed to prefer him.

As for leaders like Jeevan Reddy and Ponnala Lakshmaiah, they are in the last leg of their political life and hence the high command has chosen to ignore them. Another Congress stalwart K Jana Reddy is already in semi-retirement. He would be satisfied if his son is elevated in the party. Thus, the high command has played its cards well.

It is a clear that the High Command has clearly indicated that it is time for the old guard to make way. Revanth has been given a relatively younger team that can work for at least ten more years in Telangana. Time has come for the Old guard to take a decision in the Congress Party.