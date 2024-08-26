What’s happening to Suriya’s Kanguva?

Suriya’s Kanguva is the most expensive film in his career. The periodic action drama is carrying massive expectations and the trailer offered a visual feast. After several delays, the makers announced an October 10th release for the film. Kanguva will also head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The recent speculations say that Kanguva release is pushed and the film will not make it for October 10th release. The makers are expected to issue a statement for the same. There is a delay in the VFX work and this is the real reason for the film’s postponement. Suriya’s team is not convinced with some of the episodes and they wanted to rework on the VFX work.

The makers are expected to release Kanguva for Diwali or in November. An official word will be made for the same. Kanguva is directed by Siva and the film has Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. UV Creations and Studio Green are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt. Suriya dedicated over two years for the film.