Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Movie News

What’s happening to Suriya’s Kanguva?

Published on August 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Suriya’s Kanguva is the most expensive film in his career. The periodic action drama is carrying massive expectations and the trailer offered a visual feast. After several delays, the makers announced an October 10th release for the film. Kanguva will also head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The recent speculations say that Kanguva release is pushed and the film will not make it for October 10th release. The makers are expected to issue a statement for the same. There is a delay in the VFX work and this is the real reason for the film’s postponement. Suriya’s team is not convinced with some of the episodes and they wanted to rework on the VFX work.

The makers are expected to release Kanguva for Diwali or in November. An official word will be made for the same. Kanguva is directed by Siva and the film has Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. UV Creations and Studio Green are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt. Suriya dedicated over two years for the film.

Mahesh Babu's Magical Voice For Mufasa
Aamir Khan's Guts have to be Appreciated
