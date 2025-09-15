x
Home > Movie News

What’s Happening with Akhil’s Lenin?

Published on September 15, 2025 by nymisha

What’s Happening with Akhil’s Lenin?

Akhil Akkineni has taken a long break and he commenced the shoot of Lenin this year. Sreeleela, the film’s leading lady walked out of the film after which the team was in reshoot mode with Bhagyashri Borse. Akhil Akkineni also got married and took a break from work. The film’s shoot has been happening at a fast pace and the shooting portions are 80 percent complete till date. The team initially wanted a December release for the film but the release is now pushed to February or March next year depending on the availability of the dates.

The shoot resumes this month and the climax portions of Lenin will be shot. The entire shoot will be concluded by October. Murali Krishna is the director and Annapurna Studios, Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Thaman is the music composer and Lenin is made on a decent budget. The film is an action drama set in Rayalaseema with an intense love story. The film is a crucial one for Akhil as he needs to score big after his recent debacles.

