What’s Happening with Balagam Venu’s Yellamma?

Top producer Dil Raju backed a small film titled Balagam which marked the directorial debut of comedian Venu Yeldandi. The film received great response and it narrated the roots of Telangana culture and went on to win numerous awards. Dil Raju paid a handsome advance for Venu Yeldandi after the release and they locked the script of Yellamma. The film is said to be a Telangana-based love story with a strong female characterization. Keerthy Suresh came on board as the leading lady.

Venu initially narrated the script to Nani but the actor walked out. Venu approached Nithiin, Sharwanand and it finally reached Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. The latest news is that Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been locked to play the lead role. The biggest surprise is why so many actors were approached and the reasons for their rejection or exit. Dil Raju and Venu are extremely confident in the film. Even Nani told the same during public events. With DSP’s name, Yellamma is now a hot topic across Tollywood circles. Keeping an end to all the speculations, Dil Raju should make an official announcement at the earliest.