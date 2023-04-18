What’s happening with Nagarjuna’s 99th Film?

Nagarjuna collaborated with writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada for his debut directional venture. Prasanna Kumar took some inputs from the Malayalam film, Porinju Mariam Jose (2019) and wrote the story. Film rights were purchased by producer Abhishek Agarwal for Prasanna Kumar at the time Dhamaka. After a few negotiations, Abhishek transferred the story to Chitturi Srinu, who is the producer of Nagarjuna- Prasanna kumar, tentatively termed as Nagarjuna99.

The makers are now in discussions to acquire complete remake rights to the film. They are planning to make it in other languages as well. Nagarjuna has got a complete makeover for the film, but due to delay, he went to clean shave again. After the disaster of Ghost in Praveen Sattaru’s direction, Nag is in no hurry and wanted to come back with a blockbuster. He asked the makers to solve the issue and start it rather than rushing up for Sankranthi 2024 release.