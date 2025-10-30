What’s Happening with Vishal? Another Film Shoot Comes to a Halt!

Actor Vishal seems to be caught in yet another controversy in Kollywood. The shoot of his upcoming film has reportedly been stopped by the Directors’ Association and FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) following a dispute with director Ravi Arasu. According to reports, Vishal allegedly removed Ravi Arasu from the project midway, leading to a demand that he obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the director before resuming the shoot. Until that issue is resolved, the film’s production has been put on hold.

This isn’t the first time Vishal has faced such trouble. Earlier, his ambitious project “Thupparivaalan 2” was dropped after a fallout with director Mysskin, and now, a similar situation seems to be repeating itself with the current film “Magudam.” Industry insiders say Vishal’s frequent clashes with directors are beginning to raise eyebrows. It looks like his off-screen battles continue to overshadow his projects, leaving everyone wondering what’s really going on around Vishal.