What’s next for Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni delivered one more disaster with Agent. The film remained quite low on its second day and is struggling all over. Akhil Akkineni is yet to announce his next film but he is holding talks for several projects. The young actor is all set to work with debutant Anil Kumar. Vamshi and Pramod will produce this prestigious film on UV Creations. Akhil Akkineni will also be seen in Nagarjuna’s 100th film which will be directed by Mohan Raja. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently.

Akhil Akkineni has been trolled badly though he worked hard for Agent. The actor’s script selection is now the topic across Tollywood. The actor has to take special care on the scripts. His two years of efforts are wasted with Agent. His mother Amala came out to defend the actor. Agent is one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema.