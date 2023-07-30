What’s next for Baby Director?

Sai Rajesh who directed films like Kobbari Matta and Hrudaya Kaleyam in the past surprised the Telugu states with Baby. The film is heading towards collecting Rs 50 crore share in the final run. Sai Rajesh is currently in huge demand but he is not in a hurry. He penned the script of Colour Photo and the produced the film in the past. The film went on to win a national award. Sai Rajesh will produce a small-budget film along with SKN and he would introduce a debutant as director. The scriptwork of the film is happening currently and Sai Rajesh is working on the script.

Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya is winning appreciation for her work. The actress has signed two more films for Baby producers (Mass Movie Makers). The actress is also rushed with offers in Telugu currently. Baby also will be remade in other languages soon.