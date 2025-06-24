x
What’s Next for Dhanush in Telugu Cinema?

Published on June 24, 2025 by nymisha

What’s Next for Dhanush in Telugu Cinema?

Tamil actor Dhanush is quite busy with several films in Tamil. Apart from acting, he is directing, writing and producing films in Tamil. He also has been focused on Telugu. After the super success of Sir, Dhanush wants to do more and more Telugu films. Kubera is his recent Telugu film and his collaboration with Sekhar Kammulaa got positive results. Kubera is doing good business in Telugu though the Tamil version is a disappointment. The Hindi version too did not do well.

Considering the financials and the box-office numbers, Kubera is a hit in Telugu and the film marks the second hit for Dhanush in Telugu. The actor is in plans to do more Telugu films in the future. He already gave his nod for an idea narrated by Sir fame Venky Atluri. The film is expected to roll in 2027 after Dhanush completes his current projects. He is also open to work with Telugu directors and producers in the coming years.

