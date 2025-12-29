What’s Next for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan is the only Tollywood actor who is completely focused on his current project Peddi. All the young and star actors of Telugu cinema have lined up several projects for the coming years. Ram Charan is in talks with Sukumar for a crazy film and rumors say that the film is the sequel for Rangasthalam. Ram Charan hasn’t discussed any script with any other director apart from Sukumar in the recent months. He is not listening to scripts for now and he is just focused on his current films.

Actors like Allu Arjun, NTR, Nani and other actors are in talks with several directors and there are a lot of rumors about their upcoming projects. But Ram Charan is the only actor who did not meet any director or filmmaker except Sukumar in the recent months. He is extra cautious and he is not in a hurry for now. Peddi is one of the most awaited films of 2026 and Ram Charan – Sukumar film will be high on expectations. Ram Charan need not hurry for now as he has to promote Peddi and Sukumar will take ample time to complete the shoot. Charan will be occupied for the next two years and there is no need to hurry and finalize his new films.