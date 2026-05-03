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Home > Movie News

What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?

Published on May 3, 2026 by sankar

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What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?

What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?

Nikhil has invested big time on Swayambhu, a periodic action saga that narrates the story of a warrior. The makers have spent lavishly on the film which is beyond the market of Nikhil. The teaser generated the needed buzz and the first song was impressive. Netflix came ahead and acquired the digital rights of the film. Swayambhu has caught all the needed attention and the makers have kept the audience in waiting mode without announcing the release date of the film.

Though there are strong rumors that Swayambhu will release in summer, the makers are yet to announce the release date. Everyone is left surprised what’s stopping the team to announce the release date when the film got the buzz around. Speculations say that the team has decided to release the film post-summer because of the IPL season and its impact in May. Reports also say that Swayambhu will release in June and the announcement will come soon. The makers are currently locking the theatrical deals and the big announcement is arriving.

Bharat Krishnamachari is the director and Samyuktha, Nabha Natesh are the heroines. Top technicians like Senthil Kumar and Ravi Basrur worked for the film. Bhuvan and Sreekar are the producers of Swayambhu.

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TRENDING

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Updates of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
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Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response
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What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?

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