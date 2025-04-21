What’s the fate of Bellamkonda’s Bhairavam?

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after few years with Bhairavam, the remake of Tamil film Garudan. The film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and it has Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj playing other crucial roles. The shoot of the film was wrapped up last year in quick schedules. The film’s release dates got changed several times and the makers are yet to announce the new release date of Bhairavam.

The real reason is that the makers are struggling to close the theatrical and non-theatrical deals. As the film is a remake, none of the digital giants are showing interest on the film. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is in struggling phase and this added more troubles. The same is the case with the theatrical rights. There are no crazy theatrical offers for Bhairavam. KK Radha Mohan, the film’s producer is trying hard to close the deals and release the film in May. An official word from the team is expected.