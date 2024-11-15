What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?

The Telangana government has ordered Diljit Dosanjh and the organizers of his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad on November 15, 2024, to avoid performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. This directive comes after a complaint from Panditrao Dharenavar from Chandigarh, who provided video evidence of Dosanjh including such explicit content in his past performances, including recent Dil-Luminati concerts in New Delhi and Jaipur. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the Hyderabad show, which is nearly sold out. However, this latest order could dampen the enthusiasm of music lovers. The Ranga Reddy district’s Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens issued the order, also stating that the organizers and the singer should not involve children on stage during the live show.

The notice stated that in accordance with World Health Organization guidelines, children under 13 should not be exposed to sound levels exceeding 120 decibels. Therefore, children should not perform on stage during the live show where the peak sound pressure level is above 120 decibels. The concert guidelines recognize the use of loud music and flashing lights, which can pose health hazards, especially for those under 13. The concert organizers and Dosanjh were officially reminded to follow these directives to guarantee a safe and regulation-compliant event. With just two days away, we have to wait to see how Diljit Dosanjh will respond about the decision made by the Telangana government.