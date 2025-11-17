What’s the Next Target after iBomma?

The massive piracy network iBomma, once believed impossible to shut down, has finally been dismantled by the Telangana Cybercrime Police. The site’s operator, Imandi Ravi, who had been hiding in the Caribbean islands, was arrested and made to close both iBomma and Bappam TV using his own server access. Police also seized hundreds of hard disks containing data on the piracy network and its financial operations. Investigations are now underway to identify others involved.With iBomma gone, attention has shifted to Movierulz, one of India’s oldest and most active piracy sites.

Movierulz continues to upload new movies within hours of release and has avoided shutdowns in the past by constantly switching servers and IP addresses. The big question now is whether police can take down Movierulz using the same aggressive approach. The industry and viewers are watching closely as the next phase of the anti-piracy crackdown begins.