x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What’s the Next Target after iBomma?

Published on November 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”

What’s the Next Target after iBomma?

The massive piracy network iBomma, once believed impossible to shut down, has finally been dismantled by the Telangana Cybercrime Police. The site’s operator, Imandi Ravi, who had been hiding in the Caribbean islands, was arrested and made to close both iBomma and Bappam TV using his own server access. Police also seized hundreds of hard disks containing data on the piracy network and its financial operations. Investigations are now underway to identify others involved.With iBomma gone, attention has shifted to Movierulz, one of India’s oldest and most active piracy sites.

Movierulz continues to upload new movies within hours of release and has avoided shutdowns in the past by constantly switching servers and IP addresses. The big question now is whether police can take down Movierulz using the same aggressive approach. The industry and viewers are watching closely as the next phase of the anti-piracy crackdown begins.

Next Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film Previous AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
else

TRENDING

image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?

Latest

image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer
image
Prashanth Neel joins Mythri in bringing a prestigious horror film
image
What’s the Next Target after iBomma?
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash
image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
image
Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice

Related Articles

Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd