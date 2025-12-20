What’s the Response for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India?

The fever of Avatar has gripped the world. The film also had a record release across India in all the regional languages along with Hindi and English. The film was released in 2D and 3D formats and reported a record release. Most of the regional films scheduled for December 19th release are pushed. Avatar: Fire and Ash opened to mixed response and the openings are not so great. The film reported decent footfalls in cities and multiplexes while the numbers remained low in other regions.

The biggest surprise is that the Bollywood film Dhurandhar reported bigger numbers on Friday in North India than on Avatar: Fire and Ash. Dhurandhar is packed with housefulls on Friday evening and it dominated Avatar: Fire and Ash. Except for the grand visuals, Avatar: Fire and Ash is not a great watch, according to most of the reviews. The word of mouth for the film is disappointing but the film will hold decent till the first weekend. For the generated hype and the grand release, Avatar: Fire and Ash underperformed on its first day.