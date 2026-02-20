x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal

Published on February 20, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?
image
When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal
image
Photos : Hey Balawanth Movie Success Celebrations

When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal

Prabhas, the pan-Indian star has spent his time between his busy schedules to meet the team of Couple Friendly. The film ended up as a decent hit and it is doing well in multiplexes. During the conversation, Prabhas shared a funny update during the shoot of Adipurush. On one of the Cheat Meal day, Prabhas promised the team that he would order Chennai food. The team thought that the food would be ordered from Mumbai but it would be a Tamil food.

But Prabhas asked a person to book a flight and he bought some yummy food from Chennai. The person has packed some of the best Tamil food in carriers and it was flown down to Mumbai and was served to the team of Adipurush on a Cheat Meal day. Prabhas is known for his Hospitality and he loves to serve food for his colleagues on the sets. There are hundreds of videos on social media about how he hosts food for actors and directors.

Next Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film? Previous Photos : Hey Balawanth Movie Success Celebrations
else

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?
image
When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal

Latest

image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?
image
When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal
image
Photos : Hey Balawanth Movie Success Celebrations

Most Read

image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu
image
AP Legislative Council Uproar Over Use of Lord Venkateswara Images During Protest

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire