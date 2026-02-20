When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal

Prabhas, the pan-Indian star has spent his time between his busy schedules to meet the team of Couple Friendly. The film ended up as a decent hit and it is doing well in multiplexes. During the conversation, Prabhas shared a funny update during the shoot of Adipurush. On one of the Cheat Meal day, Prabhas promised the team that he would order Chennai food. The team thought that the food would be ordered from Mumbai but it would be a Tamil food.

But Prabhas asked a person to book a flight and he bought some yummy food from Chennai. The person has packed some of the best Tamil food in carriers and it was flown down to Mumbai and was served to the team of Adipurush on a Cheat Meal day. Prabhas is known for his Hospitality and he loves to serve food for his colleagues on the sets. There are hundreds of videos on social media about how he hosts food for actors and directors.