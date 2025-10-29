When Prabhas urged Rajamouli for a Bali Vacation

SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati shot for a promotional interview for Baahubali: The Epic and the interview is now live. During the interaction, Prabhas revealed about how he wanted to take a break for a Bali vacation and how Rajamouli denied it. “There was a three day gap and I wanted to fly to Bali. Rajamouli wanted me to complete the horse episode first and I completed it. After completing, I asked Rajamouli and he said no” told Prabhas.

Rajamouli denied Prabhas’ plan as there may be other shots left in the schedule. Prabhas and Rana appreciated the vision of Rajamouli for Baahubali. Rajamouli also revealed that most of the songs along with the love track of Prabhas and Tamannaah are completely removed from Baahubali: The Epic. The film will release on October 31st with early paid premieres on October 30th. The advance sales for Baahubali: The Epic are exceptional and the film is expected to open on a super strong note.