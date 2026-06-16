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Home > Movie News

When Samantha Meditated on the Film Sets

Published on June 16, 2026 by sankar

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When Samantha Meditated on the Film Sets

Top actress Samantha is back to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram. The film releases this Friday and the actress is currently promoting the film. Maa Inti Bangaram is produced by Samantha on Tralala Pictures and her husband Raj Nidimoru penned the script of the film. During an interview, Samantha admitted that she meditated on the sets to beat the stress as an actress and as a producer.

“Nandini Reddy may have leaked the information. Meditation is a strong tool for me for my Clarity, Focus. There are a lot of things happening on the sets. I cannot ignore them as I am the producer of Maa Inti Bangaram. So I wanted to listen to the problems. I also have to give my best performance. To switch back, I started meditation on the sets during the shot gaps” told Samantha. Nandini Reddy is the director of Maa Inti Bangaram and the film is packed with family drama and action.

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