Home > Movie News

When Venkatesh rejected Trivikram a Decade ago

Published on January 5, 2026 by sankar

When Venkatesh rejected Trivikram a Decade ago

Venkatesh Trivikram

Trivikram is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He gained out big recognition for his writing skills with Nuvvu Naku Nachav featuring Venkatesh in the lead role. Soon, Trivikram made his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve and his journey in Telugu cinema is known to everyone. There are lot of discussions about the combo of Venkatesh and Trivikram. Several top producers also initiated talks to make this combo possible and it is finally turning true now.

Veteran producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, the producer of Nuvvu Naku Nachav and Nuvve Nuvve was in touch with Trivikram and Venkatesh for a film. He said “Trivikram narrated an interesting script to me and I felt that Venkatesh would be the apt one for the role. I soon sent the script to Venkatesh and he was shooting for Aadavari Matalaku Ardhale Verule. Venkatesh felt that Trivikram’s script was similar to Aadavari Matalaku Ardhale Verule and he rejected the script. This happened a decade ago and their combo did not materialize”.

Trivikram is now directing Venkatesh in Aadarsha Kutumbam and the film is said to be a hilarious entertainer that is aimed for summer 2026 release.

