When will Akhil’s Lenin Release?

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin has seen a series of postponements. The promotional content has got the needed hype for the film and Akkineni fans are eager about the release. Lenin will no longer release on June 26th as announced. The real reasons for the postponement are not revealed by the makers. As per the update we hear, Lenin is now gearing up for a July 10th release in theatres. The team will make an official announcement about the same very soon.

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and the film has Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse playing the lead roles. Both the released singles impressed the audience. Nagarjuna recently watched the content and he expressed his confidence in the film. Thaman is currently working on the background score of Lenin currently. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Lenin is a rayalaseema based action drama packed with entertainment and an emotional love story.