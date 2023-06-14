When will Centre initiate action against Jagan, asks Chandrababu

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday commented that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is in neck-deep of corruption and none other Union Home Minister, Amith Shah, has commented that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the highest corrupt leader in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at his home constituency of Kuppam in Chittoor district, Chandranbabu Naidu demanded that the Union Minister come out openly when are they going to take action against Jagan.

“Not just making statements the Union Ministers should declare when are they going to initiate action against this corrupt Chief Minister,” the TDP supremo commented.

Sending a strong warning to those who are looting granite in Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu declared that once the TDP is back in the government he will ensure that all those who have looted this should be forced to pay back.

Observing that the YSRCP leaders are transacting the Rs 2,000 notes at liquor shops, the TDP president remarked that rowdies are ruling the roost in Kuppam which was once a very peaceful area.

“I have been observing everything and these rowdies have to repay with interest. Those who are filing false cases too will be taken to task,” Chandrababu observed.

Stating that the TDP mini-manifesto has been drafted in such a way that justice will be done for all sections, including women, youth and farmers, he said that once the assets are created the revenue will go up and this revenue will be equally distributed to the poor in the shape of welfare schemes. Chandrababu announced that the welfare schemes will be launched at Kuppam itself.

“I have been as an MLA for 35 years, as chief minister for 14 years and for 13 years as the Leader of the Opposition and this Tuglaq is declaring that he will not sanction permission for me to construct a house,” Chandrababu said. Is the State the kingdom of Jagan, he asked and regretted that the Chief Minister has turned the State into a den for rowdies.