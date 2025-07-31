When will Hari Hara Veera Mallu stream on Amazon?

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released last Thursday and the film fell short of expectations. After a decent weekend, the numbers dropped down on weekdays. With a new release this week, the theatrical run of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will come to an end by the second weekend. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights (all languages) of Hari Hara Veera Mallu for a whopping price. With the theatrical run coming to an end, Amazon is set for an early premiere screening.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to stream on Amazon from August 15th during the Independence day weekend. Amazon Prime will make an official announcement for the same next week. As it is a long weekend, Amazon is in plan to stream Hari Hara Veera Mallu during the weekend. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama directed by Krish and Jyoti Krishna. AM Rathnam is the producer and Keeravani scored the music.