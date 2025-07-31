x
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
When will Hari Hara Veera Mallu stream on Amazon?

Published on July 31, 2025 by sankar

When will Hari Hara Veera Mallu stream on Amazon?

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released last Thursday and the film fell short of expectations. After a decent weekend, the numbers dropped down on weekdays. With a new release this week, the theatrical run of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will come to an end by the second weekend. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights (all languages) of Hari Hara Veera Mallu for a whopping price. With the theatrical run coming to an end, Amazon is set for an early premiere screening.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to stream on Amazon from August 15th during the Independence day weekend. Amazon Prime will make an official announcement for the same next week. As it is a long weekend, Amazon is in plan to stream Hari Hara Veera Mallu during the weekend. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama directed by Krish and Jyoti Krishna. AM Rathnam is the producer and Keeravani scored the music.

