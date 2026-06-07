When will Nani’s The Paradise Release?

Natural Star Nani is stuck with the delays of The Paradise, a high-budget rustic attempt directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. The shoot of the film is delayed and the summer release was postponed to August. The movie is now missing the August deadline and Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has taken over the August 21st release date. Now the debate is when will The Paradise release in theatres. The makers are now targeting a Dasara release for the film.

It all depends on the Dasara release chart and the shoot completion. If the shoot is concluded and if there are no big releases aimed for Dasara, The Paradise will release during the Dasara holiday season. Else, The Paradise will have a December release. Kayadu Lohar is the heroine and Anirudh is scoring the music. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. Due to the delay in The Paradise, Nani’s next film Bloody Romeo is delayed.