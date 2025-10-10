x
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?

Published on October 10, 2025 by sankar

When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?

Prabhas is completely focused on The Raja Saab and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. He will complete the entire shoot of the film before October. He has Fauji in shooting mode but there is no clarity about when the film will hit the screens. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit lined up and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in waiting mode for Prabhas. The shoot of the film starts this year and there is no clarity on when Prabhas will complete the shoot of Fauji.

The makers are now considering an August 14th, 2026 release for Fauji. An official announcement will be made early next year about the same. A couple of action stunts from Fauji are pending to be shot and they will be completed soon. Set before the independence era, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a soldier. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The makers have spent lavishly on the sets and Fauji is one more costly attempt among Prabhas’ movies. Imanvi is the heroine and Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music.

