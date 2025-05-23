x
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?

The team of SSMB29 is on a summer break and Superstar Mahesh Babu is holidaying abroad. SS Rajamouli and his team is planning the upcoming schedules and the shoot resumes on June 1st in Hyderabad. The team will shoot some crucial episodes in a set after which the team would move abroad for the next schedule. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will participate in this schedule from June 1st in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu is expected to return back to Hyderabad in the next few days.

A major portion of the shoot will take place in some of the unexplored locales of Africa. Rajamouli and his team have scouted the locations and locked them already. Prithviraj Sukumaran has an important role assigned in the film. Dr KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget attempt and Keeravani is scoring the music. There are rumors that the film will feature international stars. Rajamouli will announce the release date after the shoot concludes.

