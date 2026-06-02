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Home > Movie News

When will Sukumar start Ram Charan’s Project?

Published on June 2, 2026 by nymisha

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When will Sukumar start Ram Charan’s Project?

Ram Charan is currently busy promoting Peddi and the film releases on June 4th. He will take a break and he will undergo a small surgery and will take rest. He has a commitment for Sukumar and the big-budget film starts later this year. Sukumar is working along with his team on the final draft. It will take 4-5 months to complete the pre-production and plan the schedules. The shoot of Ram Charan and Sukumar film is expected to commence after Dasara.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will take rest and he will tone down his body and get the desired look for Sukumar’s film. Mythri Movie Makers is investing big money on the project and it will be in making for more than a year. Sukumar will narrate the final draft of the script to Charan before the end of June. A better clarity on Ram Charan and Sukumar’s project is expected in July.

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