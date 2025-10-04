x
When will Vijay and Rashmika get Married?

Published on October 4, 2025 by swathy

When will Vijay and Rashmika get Married?
When will Vijay and Rashmika get Married?

From the past few years, there are strong rumors that young actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in a relationship. They did not admit or deny it but they have been enjoying the rumors. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged yesterday in the presence of their families and close friends yesterday morning. The event took place in the residence of Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to announce the news officially soon and the discussion is on about their wedding date. It has been heard that the duo will tie the knot in the last week of February 2026. It would be a destination wedding and the venue will be finalized soon. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are working together for the third time after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The shoot of the film directed by Rahul Sankrityan started recently and it will release next year.

