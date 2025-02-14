Wherever You Go from Robinhood is a Stylish Number

Nithiin and Sreeleela are teaming up for Robinhood and the film is aimed for March 28th release across the globe. Venky Kudumula is the director and the second single ‘Wherever You Go’ is out today. Wherever You Go is an average tune but what makes the song appealing is the stylish presentation. Both Nithiin and Sreeleela are at their best in the song. The visuals are beautiful with colorful backgrounds. Armaan Malik crooned for this number and Krishnakanth penned the lyrics. Several quotes and hook lines are taken from the commercials and brands that are famous.

The chemistry between Nithiin and Sreeleela is good enough. The first single failed to impress the audience while Wherever You Go is a decent number from the film. Nithiin and his team are planning an aggressive set of promotions for the film. Robinhood is a comic entertainer and it also features Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.