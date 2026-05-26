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Home > Politics

Who Really Protects the Treasury? Revanth’s Micro-Vigilance vs. KTR’s Macro-Liability

Published on May 26, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Who Really Protects the Treasury? Revanth’s Micro-Vigilance vs. KTR’s Macro-Liability

Who Really Protects the Treasury? Revanth’s Micro-Vigilance vs. KTR’s Macro-Liability

A stark contrast in administrative capabilities has emerged in Telangana’s political landscape. While BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has frequently questioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s competence to lead the state, recent administrative developments tell a completely different story. While Revanth Reddy’s sharp vigilance successfully intercepted a bureaucratic maneuver that saved the state exchequer roughly Rs 90 crores, KTR is currently entangled in a major legal controversy over a failed international racing event that cost the public exchequer Rs800 crores

The Power of Detail: Revanth Blocks Corporate Manipulation

The difference in approach was highlighted by a recent official file concerning the procurement of notebooks and essentials for 9.24 lakh residential school students for the 2026-27 academic year.

Officials had structured a state-level common procurement tender worth 150 crores, pricing each notebook at an inflated 87 rupees. To justify the steep cost, a bizarre rule was quietly slipped into the file: a mandatory “watermark” on children’s notebooks. Since this specific watermark technology is restricted to just four or five large corporate entities nationwide, the condition effectively disqualified local MSMEs, handed a monopoly to out-of-state corporate giants, and inflated a Rs 60-crore contract to 150 crores.

When the file reached the Chief Minister’s desk, Revanth Reddy immediately identified the underlying “specification manipulation.” Recognizing that school notebooks do not require currency-grade security watermarks, he ordered the condition dropped and directed that tenders return to a localized approach. This single, decisive intervention saved the state 90 crores while protecting the livelihoods of local small businesses.

The Formula E Fiasco: Financial Burden and Institutional Violations

In contrast to this micro-level vigilance, KTR’s tenure as Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister has come under severe scrutiny over the handling of the Formula E racing event.

While KTR has dismissed the matter as a minor bank-to-bank transfer of roughly 50 crores meant to put Hyderabad on the global map, official investigations paint a picture of administrative failure and institutional violations:

On KTR’s instructions, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) transferred 54.88 crores of public money to a foreign entity (Formula E Operations) without obtaining mandatory cabinet approval or clearance from the Finance Department for expenditures exceeding 10 crores. The foreign remittances were processed without required regulatory approvals, saddling the HMDA with an additional 8.06 crore tax liability to the Income Tax Department for withholding tax.

The state government assumed full financial and logistical liability for the event, transferring public funds in October 2023 while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, without taking permission from the Election Commission of India.

The initial private-sponsor agreement collapsed after the first season, leaving the state government to absorb a massive financial burden for an event that was ultimately cancelled.

On the flip side, state investigative sources and the current administration projected that if the government had continued to act as the primary host/sponsor for the remaining multi-year contract (from 2024 to 2026) – taking on all the corporate liabilities, foreign exchange fees, and track infrastructure costs – it would have ultimately burdened the state exchequer by an estimated ₹600 to ₹800 crores in public funds

The Competence Debate

For months, KTR has maintained a high-decibel narrative questioning the current Chief Minister’s administrative capabilities. However, political observers note that true governance is tested not in high-profile, global PR exercises, but in the grinding, day-to-day scrutiny of the state’s financial files.

While KTR struggled to manage a single international race without triggering a major financial controversy, regulatory penalties, and a formal ACB charge sheet, Revanth Reddy’s meticulous review of a routine procurement file successfully blocked a sophisticated bureaucratic attempt to drain 90 crores from the public treasury. The comparison demonstrates that real governance lies in protecting public money, not wasting it on high-stakes liabilities

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