Who Targeted Bunny Vas and Mithra Mandali?

It is a Long Journey for Bunny Vas in Telugu cinema. Starting his career as an associate for Allu Arjun, Bunny Vas emerged as a Key Member in Geetha Arts after Allu Aravind. He has been a part of several successful films till Little Hearts which released last month. Bunny Vas is always cautious and he never landed into any controversy. But he lost his cool on the stage of Mithra Mandali, his upcoming release after his film was targeted. He said that there is a negative campaign going on against Mithra Mandali across social media platforms.

He said that he has seen hundreds of negative comments for the posts of Mithra Mandali and he also filed a complaint with the Cyber crime cops. Three arrests were made yesterday after the primary investigation was done. Though Bunny Vas did not reveal the name of the team who targeted his film, he made strong comments like never before. He was also emotional during his speech and this video is now going viral.

Apart from Mithra Mandali, Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude are releasing this weekend. Bunny Vas’ speech has turned out to be the point of discussion about who targeted his film Mithra Mandali.