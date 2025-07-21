x
Home > Politics

Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?

Published on July 21, 2025 by nymisha

Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?

The high-profile liquor scam unearthed by the Special Investigation Team led by CID authorities in Andhra Pradesh has been creating ripples in the political circles due the arrest of a few bigwigs linked closely to YSR Congress party and its president YS Jagan Mohan. With MP Mithun Reddy behind the bars on Sunday, the tally of arrests reached to 12. The question now is who will be arrested next in this sensational case.

In its 300 page charge sheet filed before the ACB court, SIT has detailed the modus operandi behind this 3500 Crore scam which was appears to be done apparently at the behest of those who were in power during the 2019-2024 period. Though the charge sheet included former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name at some of the findings made by the investigation authorities, he was not mentioned as an accused in this case.

But, if any of those who were already arrested in this case turn as approvers and disclose that all this fraudulent orchestration was done under the direction of YS Jagan and his wife Bharathi, there are strong chances that both of them might face interrogation and further action in this case.

Furthermore, SIT authorities have already questioned former YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy and recorded his statements. He was the first person to divulge the name of Raj Kesireddy, the kingpin and A1 in this case, and this revelation led to a deeper investigation a also caused a series of arrests so far. Vijay Sai Reddy’s acquaintance with those involved in the case and the way with which the SIT has been probing it led to the speculation that the former MP who was once a trusted lieutenant of Jagan might also face the consequences in this corruption case.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K. Narayana Swamy was summoned to attend for inquiry on this Monday and there are chances that he might be taken into custody if there is a prima facie evidence of his involvement.

In the charge sheet, the police mentioned about the involvement of 40 accused, including officers of the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited, Prohibition and Excise, YSR Congress Party leaders, and public representatives in the scam. So, the suspense on who will be the next one to be taken into custody continues in the political and media circles.

